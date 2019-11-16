Andhra University alumni meet on December 13

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy announced that AU alumni meet will be held on December 13 at AU Convention Centre, Beach Road.

He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has given his consent to attend the programme as chief guest, while C.P. Gumani, CEO & MD, Tech Mahindra, will be the guest of honour.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Prof. Prasada Reddy said that all the students who have obtained a degree from Andhra University or from any of its affiliated colleges or through distance mode are eligible to become life members of AU Alumni Association. The old students of Andhra Medical College (AMC), Rangaraya Medical College (RMC), Guntur Medical College (GMC) having obtained their degrees from Andhra University are requested to enrol as Life Members of AAA by visiting website www.andhrauniversitvalumni.com.

Mr. Prasada Reddy also said that a number of donors and alumni are coming forward to donate for development of AU. He said that AU Alumni Association (AAA) founding chairman Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao is ready to provide a hostel facility with 45 rooms for the engineering students. Mr. Yesupadam from Love & Care foundation has come forward to construct a reading room which could accommodate 100 students. Foundation stone for all these programmes will be laid on December 13, he said.

The V-C also said that more facilities, including hostel block from physically challenged, separate hostel in women’s engineering college will be arranged soon. He also added that in the coming days, results of examinations will be announced within 25 days.

AU Alumni Association (AAA) president and former V-C Beela Satyanarayana, Registrar V. Krishnamohan Das, Dean of Media Relations, P. Bobby Vardhan, and a few others launched ‘Waves 2019’ logo on the occasion.