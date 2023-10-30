Andhra train accident: NDRF, SDRF teams deployed for rescue and relief operations

October 30, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion and Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (APSDRF) rushed to the accident spot near Kantakapalli railway station in Vizianagaram district.

Speaking to The Hindu on October 30 (Monday), NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan said that two teams from Visakhapatnam Regional Response Centre (RRC) and one team from the headquarters had been deployed for the rescue and relief operations at the accident spot.

Besides, two teams of the APSDRF, teams from Odisha State Disaster Response Force and the Railway Accident Relief and Medical teams were also participating in the relief operations.

“In all, seven bogies were affected. Bodies were retrieved and the injured passengers were rushed to hospitals. The relief and rehabilitation operations are going on,” said Mr. Zahid Khan who was camping at the accident spot.

Meanwhile, the railway authorities have cancelled and diverted many trains due to the accident. Trains running towards Visakhapatnam and Odisha have been cancelled, the officials said.

The South Central Railway (SCR) has set up emergency helplines at railway stations to give information to the passengers.

Helplines

The helpline numbers are: Eluru-08812-232267, Vijayawada-0866-2576924, Samalkot-08842-327010, Bhimavaram Town-09916-230098, Rajahmundry-0883-2420541, Tuni- 08854-252172, a releease issued by the SCR authorities said.