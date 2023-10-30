Andhra train accident: CM announces ₹10 lakh ex gratia each for kin of deceased

October 30, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 30 (Monday) announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the train accident that occurred at Kantakapalli of Vizianagaram district on October 29 (Sunday) night. He also said that ₹2 lakh would be given to the passengers who received serious injuries in the accident.

The Chief Minister reached the Government General Hospital in Vizianagaram in a helicopter on October 30 (Monday) afternoon and interacted with the injured persons undergoing treatment there and the kin of the deceased.

He asked Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi and the officials to ensure that the best medical care were provided to the injured.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also looked at the photos of the accident site that were on display at the hospital. Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana and other public representatives who were coordinating the relief measures apprised the Chief Minister of the developments at the hospital.

He also enquired about the possible reasons for the failure of signal, alert and communication systems. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to constitute a high-level audit committee to examine all these aspects pertaining to not only this stretch where the accident occurred but also all railway lines across the country to ensure that such accidents did not repeat.

Aerial survey

The Chief Minister was scheduled to visit the accident spot. But he made an aerial survey of the area instead after spending an hour with the victims at the hospital.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Vaishnaw also discussed the medical aid and relief measures being provided at the Vizianagaram hospital with the Chief Minister. He reportedly assured Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy that the Ministry of Railways would ensure that the victims got good compensation and all other supports, said sources in the government.