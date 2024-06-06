Andhra teachers in a fix as May salary not paid yet, says association

Honorary president of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation Bankuru Joginaidu on Thursday alleged that the government is yet to pay teachers and other staff the salary for May despite the association submitting a petition.

In a press release, he said the vote counting could not be shown as an excuse as employees of the Treasury department had been exempted from the counting duties.

He said many contract and outsourced employees were also facing troubles with nonpayment of salaries.

He also praised stopping the transfer procedure of 1,800 teachers.Mr. Joginaidu alleged that the outgoing minister and others transferred the teachers in April, which they were not supposed to do during the election time.