Andhra sees yet another highest single-day spike of 222 cases, two deaths

The State witnessed two more COVID-19 deaths and 222 fresh cases, which is so far the highest single-day spike. Of the total fresh cases, 186 are local due to local transmission. It is also the highest single-day local tally witnessed so far.

The death toll went up to 82 and the tally mounted to 5,858, as of 9 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Health Department's bulletin.

With the recovery of 94 more patients, the number of recovered patients increased to 3, 185 and the active cases are 2,591.

The tally of locals cases went up to 4,588. 202 are of foreign returnees and 1,086 are of migrant returnees and people of other states.

Krishna death rate crosses 4%

Two new deaths occurred in Krishna district which now sees its death rate cross 4% with a total of 27 deaths.

Meanwhile, Kurnool the worst-hit district, has reported 53 fresh local cases as Kadapa and Krishna reported 26 and 25 fresh cases respectively.

The other fresh cases among locals are reported in Anantapur, 15, Guntur,13, West Godavari,13, East Godavari,11, Nellore,9, Visakhapatnam,9, Srikakulam,5, Chittoor ,5, and Vizianagaram, 2. Among migrant returnees and those from other states 33 new cases were registerd, and among foreign returnees three new cases were reported.