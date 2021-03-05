Andhra Pradesh

Andhra SEC seeks the help of I-T Dept., ED to curb money flow in local body polls

As part of its focus on preventing the influence of money power in the municipal elections, the State Election Commission (SEC) sought inputs from Income Tax Department (ITD) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar said in a press release that Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur and Tirupati were among the sensitive urban local bodies identified for the purpose.

The IT and ED were asked to share information on the movement of money. Besides, the SEC called for specific information from other sources and promised to maintain confidentiality about their identity.

Teams tasked with implementing the Model Code of Conduct will be working actively to check the distribution of allurements and similar action is contemplated on the liquor front, Mr. Ramesh Kumar added.

