Andhra reports 40 deaths and 2,593 new cases in a single day

For the third day in a row, the State has reported over 2,000 fresh cases and 40 deaths in a single day taking the tally to 38,044 and death toll to 492.

During the past 24 hours as of Thursday morning, the State recorded 40 COVID deaths and 2,593 fresh cases, the biggest single-day spike so far. In the past three days, 6,941 new cases were detected.

According to the bulletin issued by the Health Department, 1,015 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours and the total recoveries went up to 19,393, while there were 18,159 patients undergoing treatment in various COVID hospitals and COVID Care Centres. The recovery rate is at 50.98% and the positivity rate has increased to 3.07%, the highest so far. The positivity rate of samples tested in the past day is also the highest at 11.63%.

Most of the new deaths occurred in East Godavari and Prakasam, with eight deaths each, and Chittoor witnessed five deaths, while Kadapa witnessed four deaths. Anantapur, Guntur, Nellore and Visakhapatnam witnessed three deaths each and Kurnool, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram reported one death each. The mortality rate is at 1.29%.

Kurnoool leads

Inching close to the 5,000-mark, Kurnool reported 590 new local cases in the past day and close to it East Godavari reported 500 cases. They are followed by Chittoor (205), West Godavari (195), Anantapur (174), Guntur (139), Krishna (132), Kadapa (126), Nellore (126), Srikakulam (111), Prakasam (104), Vizianagaram (101) and Visakhapatnam (81).

While no new cases were reported among foreign returnees, infections among people from other States accounted for nine new cases.

Overall, the local cases are at 35,159 and of the imported cases 2,453 are of people from other states and 432 are of foreign returnees. Nearly 84% of the imported cases have recovered with no deaths. The district tallies of local cases are as follows: Kurnool (4,816), Anantapur (3,987), Guntur (3,963), East Godavari (3,862), Chittoor (3,536), Krishna (2,984), West Godavari (2,428), Kadapa (2,220), Srikakulam (1,703), Visakhapatnam (1,693), Prakasam (1,395) and Vizianagaram (982).

With 22,304 samples tested in the past day, so far 12,40,267 samples have been tested and the tests per million ratio is at 23,226.