HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Premiere League is aimed at nurturing and sending Andhra cricketers to IPL, says ACA official

August 13, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Participants at the 3K Mega Run, organised by Andhra Cricket Association and Krishna District Cricket Association to promote Andhra Premier League, in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Participants at the 3K Mega Run, organised by Andhra Cricket Association and Krishna District Cricket Association to promote Andhra Premier League, in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Andhra Cricket Association State secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy said the aim of Andhra Premiere League is to nurture and send players from Andhra Pradesh to the Indian Premiere League.

Mr. Gopinath Reddy, along with BCCI south zone vice-president Gokaraju Gangaraju, flagged off the 3K Run on M.G. Road at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium. They handed over the torch to Under-19 cricket player from the State Md. Shabanam and ACA apex council member N. Geetha, who took part in the run.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gopinath Reddy said APL-2 will be held in Visakhapatnam from August 16 to August 27 at Dr. Y.S.R. Rajasekhar Reddy International Cricket Stadium. He said 120 players from the State were going to be a part of the league. The league would be telecast live on a sports channel. The response to APL-1 was great last year.

He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was extending all support required for the development of cricket and sports in the State and, as part of it, he had directed officials concerned to complete the construction of the international stadium at Mangalagiri.

ACA joint secretary A. Rakesh, ACA apex council members K.V. Purushotham Rao, Jitendranath Sharma, Krishna District Cricket Association Ad-Hoc committee chairman T. Trinath Raju and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.