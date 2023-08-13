Andhra Premiere League is aimed at nurturing and sending Andhra cricketers to IPL, says ACA official

August 13, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Cricket Association State secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy said the aim of Andhra Premiere League is to nurture and send players from Andhra Pradesh to the Indian Premiere League.

Mr. Gopinath Reddy, along with BCCI south zone vice-president Gokaraju Gangaraju, flagged off the 3K Run on M.G. Road at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium. They handed over the torch to Under-19 cricket player from the State Md. Shabanam and ACA apex council member N. Geetha, who took part in the run.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gopinath Reddy said APL-2 will be held in Visakhapatnam from August 16 to August 27 at Dr. Y.S.R. Rajasekhar Reddy International Cricket Stadium. He said 120 players from the State were going to be a part of the league. The league would be telecast live on a sports channel. The response to APL-1 was great last year.

He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was extending all support required for the development of cricket and sports in the State and, as part of it, he had directed officials concerned to complete the construction of the international stadium at Mangalagiri.

ACA joint secretary A. Rakesh, ACA apex council members K.V. Purushotham Rao, Jitendranath Sharma, Krishna District Cricket Association Ad-Hoc committee chairman T. Trinath Raju and others were present.