Andhra Pradesh’s Vikrama Simhapuri University offers one-time scheme to clear academic backlogs

Vikrama Simhapuri University, Nellore, has announced a one-time offer to its students to clear their arrears.

The opportunity comes in the wake of the observation that several students had deserted their courses after failing to clear their backlogs and were unable to move forward in their career. It is learnt that the universities have also been struggling to tackle the backlog candidates, whose numbers have been piling up for years.

VSU Vice-Chancellor S. Vijayabhaskara Rao, who completed 100 days in office on Saturday, stated at a media conference that the students of degree, post graduate and professional courses would get one ‘last chance’ to clear their academic arrears and appealed to the students to use this opportunity.

Accordingly, degree students of 2010-11 to 2014-15 batches, degree (CBCS semester system) of 2015-16 to 2018-19, PG course at VSU College (2008-09 to 2019-20), PG in affiliated colleges (2010-11 to 2019-20), MBA/Master of Tourism Management/ Master of Computer Applications at VSU College (2008-09 to 2019-20) and students of the same courses in affiliated colleges (2010-11 to 2019-20) can apply for the same.

The facility is also available for LL.B (three years) students of 2010-11 to 2018-19 batches and B.A. LL.B (five years) 2014-15 and 2015-16 batches. Mr. Rao said the students of B.Ed. (2010-11 to 2021-22), B.P.Ed (2015-16 to 2021-22) and M.P.Ed (2016-17 to 2021-22) could also use the opportunity to clear their backlog and pursue their chosen career.

Those who want to utilise the offer can contact the university at www.vsu.ac.in or at its helpline +91 77309 43084.

