ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh’s Vikrama Simhapuri University offers one-time scheme to clear academic backlogs

Published - October 27, 2024 03:08 pm IST - NELLORE

Students of degree, post graduate and professional courses would get one ‘last chance’ to clear their academic arrears, the University Vice Chancellor said

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Vikrama Simhapuri University Vice-Chancellor S. Vijayabhaskara Rao addressing a media conference to announce the scheme to let students clear their academic backlogs. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Vikrama Simhapuri University, Nellore, has announced a one-time offer to its students to clear their arrears.

ADVERTISEMENT

The opportunity comes in the wake of the observation that several students had deserted their courses after failing to clear their backlogs and were unable to move forward in their career. It is learnt that the universities have also been struggling to tackle the backlog candidates, whose numbers have been piling up for years.

VSU Vice-Chancellor S. Vijayabhaskara Rao, who completed 100 days in office on Saturday, stated at a media conference that the students of degree, post graduate and professional courses would get one ‘last chance’ to clear their academic arrears and appealed to the students to use this opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, degree students of 2010-11 to 2014-15 batches, degree (CBCS semester system) of 2015-16 to 2018-19, PG course at VSU College (2008-09 to 2019-20), PG in affiliated colleges (2010-11 to 2019-20), MBA/Master of Tourism Management/ Master of Computer Applications at VSU College (2008-09 to 2019-20) and students of the same courses in affiliated colleges (2010-11 to 2019-20) can apply for the same.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The facility is also available for LL.B (three years) students of 2010-11 to 2018-19 batches and B.A. LL.B (five years) 2014-15 and 2015-16 batches. Mr. Rao said the students of B.Ed. (2010-11 to 2021-22), B.P.Ed (2015-16 to 2021-22) and M.P.Ed (2016-17 to 2021-22) could also use the opportunity to clear their backlog and pursue their chosen career.

Those who want to utilise the offer can contact the university at www.vsu.ac.in or at its helpline +91 77309 43084.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US