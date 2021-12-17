Andhra Pradesh’s TTD to be eco-friendly energy-efficient pilgrim capital

The illuminated temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala.

17 December 2021 12:22 IST

Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and AP Energy Conservation Mission initiatives are expected to save ₹5 crore on power p.a. for TTD.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) is all set to conserve energy in a big way using world-class energy efficient technologies to become one of the eco-friendly and energy efficient pilgrim centre across the globe.

The Union Ministry of Power led Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has given consent to Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), Energy Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh for implementing energy efficiency measures in TTD, its allied temples and choultries.

During a webinar with the Secretary, Energy Department and SECM officials on Friday, near Vijayawada, on the eve of National Energy Conservation Week-2021, the TTD Executive Officer, K. Jawahar Reddy said the TTD has taken every measure to ensure best services to all its devotees. “Of all, eco-friendly energy efficient practices are important areas for which we would like to showcase TTD as world class energy efficient temple across the globe. These measures shall also help in providing better services to the devotees,” he said.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Executive Officer, K. Jawahar Reddy. Photo: Special Arrangement

He thanked the Secretary GoI Abhay Bhakre and the State Energy Department for coming forward to implement energy efficient measures and said, “The initiative will encourage others to look at eco-friendly solution. We would like to turn TTD as a role model in energy efficiency not only in the country but also across the globe.”

Secretary Energy, Srikant Nagulapalli said the focus of the A.P. government is to providing high quality and affordable power supply and the State is considered as one of the best ones in promotion of renewable energy, innovative energy efficient technologies and best practices.

The TTD is planning to go for 2.2 MW roof top solar systems in all educational institutions in Tirupati and TTD buildings in Tirumala with the support of State level agencies such as New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP). This apart, TTD is also planning to promote electric mobility in Tirumala and Tirupati.

Out of total energy consumption of 68 MU per annum in TTD, around 30% of the consumption is being met from solar and wind power generation. The remaining 70% of electricity needs of 435 lakh units for TTD and its allied temples around Tirumala Hills are being supplied by Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APSPDCL.)

As per the recommendations of the third party accredited energy auditor of BEE, the TTD has decided to replace 5,000 ordinary fans with super-efficient Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) fans in the first phase with an investment of ₹1.35 Crore with estimated energy savings of 0.88 Million Units per annum.

Speaking on the likely energy savings in the initiative, APSECM Chief Executive Officer A. Chandrasekhara Reddy said the TTD’s power bill, which is presently at around ₹49 crore, will come down substantially. “The TTD’s annual spend on power is likely to come down by ₹4 to 5 crore in a phased manner through these initiatives on conservation and energy efficiency,” he added.