Andhra Pradesh’s SV University in premium bracket in QS Asia University rankings

The university stands at 44th position in the list of Indian universities

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
November 09, 2022 20:52 IST

The Sri Venkateswara University(SVU) has bagged a place in the premium bracket of 351-400 in the QS Asia University Rankings 2023.

As many as 760 universities have been featured in the list this year. The SVU stands at 44th position in the list of Indian universities.

The rankings highlight the top universities in Asia every year using the same methodology that is adopted in World University Rankings, albeit with some additional indicators and adapted weightage.

The parameters are international research network, citations per paper, teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. SVU got 22 citations, 62.4 in outbound exchange, 31.2 in inbound exchange, 29.6 in faculty student ratio and 95.2 in faculty staff with Ph.D.

Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy expressed his happiness at the varsity bagging the impressive position. While crediting the achievement to the efforts of teaching, non-teaching staff, research and PG students, Prof. Reddy also appealed to them to strive hard in the wake of the upcoming NAAC accreditation.

