ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh’s State Food Laboratory to come up in Visakhapatnam

March 30, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The ₹14-crore facility will be established on the premises of the Regional Public Health Laboratory in the city

Tharun Boda

Andhra Pradesh’s first State Food Laboratory will be established on the premises of the Regional Public Health Laboratory (RPHL) in Visakhapatnam.

The Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) of the State is currently dependent on the State Food Laboratory allocated in Telangana for analysis of food samples collected in Andhra Pradesh.

As per a G.O. issued by Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) M.T. Krishna Babu, the IPM and the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen the food safety ecosystem and set up a laboratory at a cost of ₹14.22 crore, which would be borne by the State and Central governments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

FSSAI had already released ₹10.16 crore for basic lab equipment, microbiological laboratory and civil work.

Following the request by the IPM, the State government notified the State Food Laboratory on the premises of RPHL in Visakhapatnam.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US