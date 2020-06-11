Andhra Pradesh’s single day tally at 218, highest so far

The State reported 218 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, as of Wednesday morning. It is the highest single-day increase reported by the State so far. The last highest single-day tally was reported a day ago when 216 cases were reported in a day.

Of the 218 fresh cases, 136 are of locals, 56 are of foreign returnees and 26 are of migrant returnees and people from other States, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The overall tally rose to 5,247 and 2,869 patients have recovered, while 2,300 are undergoing treatment. 94 persons have recovered during the past day. The death toll mounted to 78 and new death was reported from East Godavari district.

Of the total, 4,126 cases are of locals in the State while 933 are of migrant workers and people from other States, and 188 are of foreign returnees.

Of the 283 fresh cases reported from districts in the last two days, Kurnool alone reported 57 cases. It is followed by Anantapur with 45 cases, West Godavari (40), Krishna (37) and Chittoor and Visakhapatnam (34), Kadapa (16), Guntur (4), East Godavari (11), Prakasam (9), Vizianagaram (3), Nellore (2) and Srikakulam (1).

Recovery rate

The recovery rate is 55% while the mortality rate is at 1.49. As of Wednesday morning, 4.98 lakh samples were tested and in the past 24 hours 15,384 tests were conducted. This has put the tests per million population ratio at 9, 339 in the State.