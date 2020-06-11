Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh’s single day tally at 218, highest so far

Shops closed in the busy One-Town area in Vijayawada following spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Shops closed in the busy One-Town area in Vijayawada following spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.  

It is the highest spike so far; toll mounts to 78

The State reported 218 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, as of Wednesday morning. It is the highest single-day increase reported by the State so far. The last highest single-day tally was reported a day ago when 216 cases were reported in a day.

Of the 218 fresh cases, 136 are of locals, 56 are of foreign returnees and 26 are of migrant returnees and people from other States, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The overall tally rose to 5,247 and 2,869 patients have recovered, while 2,300 are undergoing treatment. 94 persons have recovered during the past day. The death toll mounted to 78 and new death was reported from East Godavari district.

Of the total, 4,126 cases are of locals in the State while 933 are of migrant workers and people from other States, and 188 are of foreign returnees.

Of the 283 fresh cases reported from districts in the last two days, Kurnool alone reported 57 cases. It is followed by Anantapur with 45 cases, West Godavari (40), Krishna (37) and Chittoor and Visakhapatnam (34), Kadapa (16), Guntur (4), East Godavari (11), Prakasam (9), Vizianagaram (3), Nellore (2) and Srikakulam (1).

Recovery rate

The recovery rate is 55% while the mortality rate is at 1.49. As of Wednesday morning, 4.98 lakh samples were tested and in the past 24 hours 15,384 tests were conducted. This has put the tests per million population ratio at 9, 339 in the State.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 7:32:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/andhra-pradeshs-single-day-tally-at-218-highest-so-far/article31800629.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY