Andhra Pradesh’s progress is possible only if Telugu Desam Party comes to power, says Lokesh

January 20, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Lokesh seeks the support of party rank and file in making his proposed 4,000-km padayatra from January 27 a success

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) should come to power if Andhra Pradesh has to move on the path of progress, says party general secretary N. Lokesh.

Addressing the party Polit Bureau members, senior leaders, and Members of Parliament through a videoconference on Friday, Mr. Lokesh said the strength of the TDP was always its activists and leaders.

“They are ready to sacrifice even their lives for the sake of the party. The YSRCP government is targeting the TDP leaders and workers, and harassing them with false cases. Notwithstanding, the party leaders and activists are relentlessly waging a war against the atrocities of the ruling party leaders,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Stating that he would launch his 4,000-km padayatra on January 27, Mr. Lokesh sought the support of the party rank and file in making it a success.

Mr. Lokesh promised to work hard for realising the dreams of party founder-president N.T. Rama Rao and taking forward the vision of party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

