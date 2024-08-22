GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh’s new industrial policy will be the best, says Srinivas 

Published - August 22, 2024 03:44 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for MSME, SERP and NRI Empowerment & Relations Kondapalli Srinivas addressing a stakeholder meeting on the new industrial policy jointly organised by the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Confederation of Indian Industry in Vijayawada.

Minister for MSME, SERP and NRI Empowerment & Relations Kondapalli Srinivas addressing a stakeholder meeting on the new industrial policy jointly organised by the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Confederation of Indian Industry in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Kondapalli Srinivas said the government will bring the best industrial policy in September  with focus on life sciences, pharma, textiles, food processing, automobiles and biotechnology sectors, and it was committed to extending all possible support to the prospective investors. 

The industrial policies of five progressive States were being studied for the said purpose, and on top of the government’s agenda was developing sector-based industrial parks on the lines of the edtech zone in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing a stakeholder meeting on the new industrial policy jointly organised by the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here on Wednesday, Mr. Srinivas said the single window system was being streamlined and due priority has been attached to improving the skills of those in the product age group.

Participating in the event virtually, Industries Minister T.G. Bharat said immediate priority was given to creating infrastructure required by the industries. 

Principal Secretaries N. Yuvaraj (Industries and Commerce) and K. Sunitha (Handlooms and Textiles), Commissioners Cherukuri Sreedhar (Industries) and G. Rekha Rani (Textiles), CII AP Chairman V. Murali Krishna, past chairman J.S.R.K. Prasad, AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation president P. Bhaskar Rao and others were present.

