Andhra Pradesh’s new Health Minister Satya Kumar vows to make government hospitals more efficient

Satya Kumar said he would duly focus on improving the functioning of government hospitals from the village level and see if the AIIMS model could be replicated to reduce the cost of health care, especially for the poor.

Published - June 16, 2024 04:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Dharmavaram MLA Y. Satya Kumar taking charge as the Minister for Health & Family Welfare in the Secretariat at Velagapudi, in Guntur district, on June 16.

Dharmavaram MLA Y. Satya Kumar taking charge as the Minister for Health & Family Welfare in the Secretariat at Velagapudi, in Guntur district, on June 16. | Photo Credit: G. N. Rao

The BJP MLA from Dharmavaram Y. Satya Kumar took charge as the Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education at the Secretariat on June 16.

On the occasion, he signed on files related to cancer screening for the entire population (it was estimated that on an average 48,000 persons were falling prey to cancer to every year), and implementation of Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram under which the health condition of youth below 18 years of age would be checked as a preventive measure.  

Andhra Pradesh Assembly election results highlights: Jagan Mohan Reddy submits resignation after NDA decimates YSRCP

Addressing media persons, he said that he would duly focus on improving the functioning of government hospitals from the village level and see if the AIIMS model could be replicated to reduce the cost of health care, especially for the poor. He said, “Due priority would be given to the procurement and proper maintenance of equipment in the government hospitals.”

Further, Mr. Satya Kumar said the government would set up de-addiction centres keeping in view the large number of people habituated to consuming ganja and drugs. Stringent action would be taken on drug peddlers to curb the menace. 

He stated that he found on having a cursory glance at the Department’s financial position that the previous government resorted to large-scale diversion of funds given to the State under the National Health Mission and by the 15th Finance Commission.

The Aarogyasri scheme was replete with irregularities and the National Medical Council norms were flouted in the process of the establishment of new teaching hospitals.  

Government would soon release a white paper on the functioning of Departments of Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education and take necessary action against those committed mistakes.  

