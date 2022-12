December 01, 2022 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - .VIJAYAWADA

K. S. Jawahar Reddy who succeeded Sameer Sharma as the Chief Secretary of Government of Andhra Pradesh, met Chief Minister Y .S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on December 1. The duo had a brief informal chat on the occasion.

It was a courtesy call which Jawahar Reddy paid to the CM a day after the former took the reins from Mr. Sharma, who retired on November 30.