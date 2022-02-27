Andhra Pradesh’s lone COVID-19 death reported from Chittoor district

Guntur district logged 26 of the 136 infections registered in 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported one COVID-19 death and 136 infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning.

The number of active cases dropped to 2,850 with 803 patients recovering in the past day. The daily test positivity rate was less than 1% for the second consecutive day. Of the 15,654 tests conducted in the past day, 0.87% turned positive. The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,726 and 23,17,741 respectively.

The number of recoveries crossed 23 lakh and reached 23,00,165. The recovery rate also increased to 99.24%. The overall test positivity rate of the 3,30,97,641 samples tested so far was 7%. The lone death was reported in Chittoor district. With this, it had so far registered 2,000 deaths and remained on top of the toll chart. The death rate in the district was 0.73%. Krishna remained the lone district with more than 1% death rate.

Guntur district reported 26 new cases. It was followed by East Godavari (25), Krishna (21), Anantapur (15), Visakhapatnam (12), West Godavari (11), Chittoor (7), Prakasam (7), Nellore (5), Kadapa (4) and Kurnool (3). Srikakulam and Vizianagaram district reported nil infections in the past day.

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (3,16,306), Chittoor (2,72,271), Guntur (2,03,045), West Godavari (1,93,130), Visakhapatnam (1,90,776), Anantapur (1,77,200), Nellore (1,64,297), Prakasam (1,55,849), Kurnool (1,44,231),Krishna (1,36,769), Kadapa (1,34,832), Srikakulam (1,33,924) and Vizianagaram (92,216).