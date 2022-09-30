Andhra Pradesh’s interests are paramount to YSRCP, asserts Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana should have cordial relations, and try to settle all issues in an amicable manner, he says

P. Samuel Jonathan GUNTUR
September 30, 2022 23:28 IST

Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has found fault with the comments of Telangana Finance Minister T. Harish Rao against the state of affairs in Andhra Pradesh.

“Mr. Harish Rao should sort out differences with Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrasekhara Rao instead of criticising the state of affairs in Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said in an informal chat with the mediapersons at the party central office here on Friday.

“Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have cordial relations, and are trying to settle all issues in an amicable manner,” he added.

“We do not want to drag ourselves into the controversy arising out of Mr. Harish Rao’s remarks,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

“When it comes to Andhra Pradesh, the gang of four is targeting Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and is harming the interests of the State. The gang of four comprises the TDP, the Jana Sena Party, and their friendly media outlets, Eenadu and Andhra Jyothy,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the interests of the State were paramount to the the YSRCP government.

“As far as the YSRCP is concerned, we are clear. The interests of the State are important to us. We do not want to be involved in any fronts or alliances. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s intentions are clear. Our politics is different and we are quite serious when we are in politics. We do not take people’s support for granted,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

