Andhra Pradesh’s Higher Education Department signs pact with edX for offering online learning programmes

A partnership of MIT and Harvard University that offers Massive Open Online Courses, the agreement with edX will be a game changer in the higher education sector as it helps the students have access to best courses certified by renowned universities, says Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

August 17, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Officials of the Higher Education Department of Andhra Pradesh and edX exchanging the copies of MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office, near Vijayawada, on Thursday.

The Higher Education Department (HED) of Andhra Pradesh and edX, a partnership of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University that offers Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), entered into an agreement for supporting the State government’s online learning programmes.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to that effect was signed by Principal Secretary (HED) J. Syamala Rao and edX founder-CEO Anant Agarwal in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on August 17 (Thursday).

On the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the agreement with edX was a game changer in the higher education sector as the students would have access to the best courses (free of cost) certified by renowned universities such as Harvard University, MIT,  Cambridge and Oxford. These courses would be of tremendous benefit to the students looking for the best jobs in India and abroad, he observed.

As part of the agreement, edX would help the State government in meeting its training and learning needs, identify learning gaps, and curate MOOCs with respect to the current curriculum of both professional and conventional degree programmes.

Mr. Agarwal would advise the HED on the curriculum design, creation of new verticals, revamping of existing courses, and innovation in education for reskilling and upskilling. The HED would evolve a road map for amplifying existing university courses with edX online courses, which were designed by some of the world’s best universities.

