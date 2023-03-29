Andhra Pradesh’s focus on health and education will lead to higher growth, stronger economy, says top World Bank official

March 29, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - GUNTUR

The investments in health and education sectors will translate into higher growth and stronger economy of Andhra Pradesh, according to Auguste Tano Kouamé, World Bank Country Director for India.

Sharing his observations with The Hindu on March 28, Mr. Auguste said, “The World Bank is involved in three projects in Andhra Pradesh — supporting agriculture through irrigation; supporting education through learning and quality of infrastructure in schools; and supporting the health system.”

“The World Bank team visited the health centres, schools and Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), and interacted with the people, beneficiaries and other stakeholders. They have expressed their satisfaction over the implementation of the projects,” he said.

Mr. Auguste further said, “The students and school staff are pulling efforts together for good learning outcomes. Students are enjoying learning. And the parents also want better schools, better results and better standards. Environment in the school (ZPH School, Venigandla, Guntur district) is clean. Students are cherishing the tabs. Toilets and other infrastructure are good. These are indications that the students are enjoying their learning. Some of the infrastructure works are in progress and will be completed in the next four to five months, and then the school will be much better.”

“A vocational training programme for teachers is needed to improve their skills in English. ”Auguste Tano Kouamé World Bank Country Director for India

On the newly introduced English language in government schools, Mr. Auguste opined that there was a need to provide vocational course for the teachers in English as they were struggling to speak in the language.

He said, “Teachers are teaching in English. The government has given an Oxford English dictionary to the students. They indicate that much emphasis is placed on English teaching. Of course, Telugu is also important and should be protected as a language. At the same time, more emphasis on English is good for integration of students in the global market. When they graduate, the integration here and in the country will be good for them.”

“I did note that teachers also make an effort to speak in English. I think, there is progress to be made, because the teachers of the older generation and their own education was probably not in English. Some of them are struggling with the English language. But, they seem to make more effort in learning English. A vocational programme for teachers in English can improve their own English skill,” he observed.