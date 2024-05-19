Andhra Pradesh’s energy demand falls considerably as the sizzling summer fizzles out

Energy demand in the State fell to about 210.36 Million Units (MU) on Saturday, May 18, from the seasonal high of 259.20 MU recorded on May 4 as the blistering summer heat gave way to repeated spells of rain in recent weeks and the southwest monsoon is poised to hit south peninsular India by the month-end.

The total demand met on the same day (May 18) in 2023 was 251.10 MU. Peak demand during the day, May 18, was 9,992 MW at 12.27 p.m., compared to 12,653 MW registered on the same day last year. The significant drop in energy demand is due to the summer, which has been far less harsh than that of 2023.

The evening peak demand on May 18 was 9,095 MW and the average demand during the day was 8,765 MW.

A substantial chunk (94.95 MU) of the energy demand met on May 18 came from the AP-Genco ‘s thermal, hydel and solar power plants. Central generating stations and independent power producers contributed 68.28 MU and market purchases stood at 20.58 MU.

As far as the coal availability on the given date (May 18) is concerned, Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station near Vijayawada had 53,487 Metric Tons (MT) that would last for 1.29 days.

Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant at Yerraguntla in Kadapa district had 30,309 MT (1.44 days), Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station at Nellore 25,003 MT (0.86 days), Hinduja Power Plant at Visakhapatnam 7,310 MT (0.38 days) and Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL) plant near Nellore had 2,37,606 MT (11 days).

