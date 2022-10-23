Andhra Pradesh’s development possible only if YSRCP government is ousted from power, says Yanamala Ramakrishnudu  

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has said that Andhra Pradesh’s development is possible only if the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is ousted from power.

The policies being pursued by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy led to a complete collapse of the economy, TDP Polit Bureau member and former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu alleged in a statement on Sunday.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu said the revenue deficit increased to 148% and the fiscal deficit to 208%. The primary deficit touched 224%, the TDP leader said.

While the open market borrowings increased to 224%, the off-budget borrowings had risen to 370%.

The government availed ₹1.62 lakh crore through ways and means. There was no improvement in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection, he said.

There was no match between revenue collections and debts. “The double-digit Gross State Domestic Growth (GSDP) growth has fallen to a single digit. Similarly, the per capita income growth has come down to a single digit. The State government has utterly failed in taking welfare schemes to the beneficiaries,” Mr. Ramakrishnudu said.

Though the government availed huge debts, hardly any amount was spent on development of the State, he alleged.

Andhra Pradesh and its people suffered huge losses due to the lopsided policies and poor fiscal management, he said.

CAG report

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports showed a grim picture of the State. The government was not ready to release a White Paper on the finances though there was a demand for the same from the people, the TDP leader said.

The YSRCP government had no right to continue in office even for a minute. The Central government should take stock of the situation and take action, he added.