Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena demands removal of ‘tainted’ TTD board member

Jana Sena Party activists staging a protest at Alipiri in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI August 09, 2022 20:19 IST
The Jana Sena Party (JSP) activists took to the streets on Tuesday, demanding that a ‘tainted’ member be removed from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board.

As part of the protest, the party leaders and activists broke coconuts at Alipiri, alleging that a member of the temple trust board was involved in financial misappropriation.

“Several members of the trust board, one after the other, are being indicted in scams or irregularities. It is a matter of serious concern. The trust board, that governs the world’s most famous and richest Hindu temple, should get rid of such unscrupulous elements,” said JSP Tirupati constituency in-charge K. Kiran Rayal.

