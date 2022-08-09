Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena demands removal of ‘tainted’ TTD board member

Jana Sena Party activists staging a protest at Alipiri in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

August 09, 2022

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) activists took to the streets on Tuesday, demanding that a ‘tainted’ member be removed from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board.

As part of the protest, the party leaders and activists broke coconuts at Alipiri, alleging that a member of the temple trust board was involved in financial misappropriation.

“Several members of the trust board, one after the other, are being indicted in scams or irregularities. It is a matter of serious concern. The trust board, that governs the world’s most famous and richest Hindu temple, should get rid of such unscrupulous elements,” said JSP Tirupati constituency in-charge K. Kiran Rayal.

The party’s city in-charge Raja Reddy and women’s wing members appealed to TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy to take cognisance of the media reports against the board member and initiate action.