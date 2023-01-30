ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Zoho inks MoU with Vignan’s University in Guntur to provide training to students on apps development

January 30, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Zoho will provide online as well as in-person training to students, says Vignan’s University Vice-Chancellor Nagabhushan | Photo Credit: T. Vijaya Kumar

The Vignan’s University in Guntur and Zoho Corp., the Chennai-headquartered global technology company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide app development training for students. The MoU was announced by university Vice-Chancellor P. Nagabhushan at Vadlamudi village in the Guntur district on Monday.

The Vice-Chancellor said that as per the MoU, Zoho will provide online as well as in-person training to students to develop apps on its cloud-based low-code platform, Zoho Creator. The training will be available for students who register for the ‘Young Creators Program.’ They will be given a free student edition licence for Zoho Creator and training material.

Bharath Kumar B., Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, Zoho Creator, said, “Regardless of the industry or profession a student chooses to be in, they will have to embrace and leverage technology in today’s digital world. With the Young Creator Program (YCP), our aim is to empower future leaders with the skills to effectively solve real-world problems, guided by our experts. We are glad to partner with Vignan’s University in this upskilling endeavour.” 

Lavu Rathaiah, Chairman of Vignan’s Educational Institutions, Registrar M.S. Raghunathan, Deans and Heads of respective departments were present.

