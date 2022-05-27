Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP’s social justice policy a role model, says Dharmana

‘74% of the Cabinet being represented by BCs, SCs and STs and minorities’

Social justice can be achieved only when the downtrodden sections are made part of the policymaking, says Dharmana Prasada Rao.

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao on Friday said that the social justice policy adopted by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government has met the expectations of the Constitution.

Addressing a public meeting here as part of the party’s bus yatra titled ‘Samajika Nyaya Bheri’, Mr. Prasada Rao said that the downtrodden sections of the societies were never given the opportunities to become a part of the policy making in Andhra Pradesh, until the YSRCP was voted to power.

“With its social justice policy that ensures 74% of the Cabinet being represented by BCs, SCs and STs and minorities, the YSRCP government is a role model for Indian politics. Social justice can be achieved only when the downtrodden sections of the society are made part of the policymaking. Except this, no other way can ensure social justice in real terms,” said Mr. Prasada Rao.

Transport Minister Pinipe Viswaroop and Home Minister Taneti Vanitha also spoke on the occasion. Seventeen Cabinet Ministers were present in the meeting that was convened by Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat. The Ministers received a rousing reception during the bus yatra on the national highway in Kakinada and East Godavari districts.