Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP will have to pay the price for its failures, says Somu Veerraju

People waiting for an opportunity to dethrone the government, says the BJP leader

V. Raghavendra Vijayawada
August 20, 2022 19:59 IST

BJP State president Somu Veerraju addressing the media in Vijayawada on Saturday. Party leader Sunil Deodhar is seen. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has said that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government is doling out sops to the people to garner votes in the 2024 elections.

“People are growing restive over the government’s failures, and they are waiting for an opportunity to dethrone the YSRCP government,” Mr. Veerraju said while addressing the media here on Saturday.

Earlier, Mr. Veerraju inspected the arrangements for a meeting being organised by the party at Siddhartha Hotel Management College Grounds here on Sunday (August 21) to mark the completion of the BJYM’s State-wide ‘Sagharshana Yatra’. State party affairs co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar was present.

Mr. Veerraju said the failures of the YSRCP government were conspicuous and it was going to pay a price for it.

He claimed that the Centre had sanctioned various institutions of national importance to Andhra Pradesh and gave it financial assistance on liberal terms keeping in view the State’s bifurcation woes that were compounded by the coronavirus pandemic. “But the State failed to utilise the help extended to it,” he said.

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur would participate in Sunday’s meeting, Mr. Veerraju added.

‘BJP only alternative’

Mr. Deodhar said BJP was the only alternative to the YSRCP, which did nothing for the State. “Rather, the State suffered because of the government’s irrational policies and thoughtless actions,” he added.

