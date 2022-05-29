Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP to celebrate three years of Jagan government on May 30 

‘The right balance struck between development and welfare has taken the State forward’

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders will celebrate the completion of three years of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, at the party central office at Tadepalli on May 30.

Party national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Adviser (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, and MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, among others, will participate, according to an official release.

DBT scheme

“In the last three years, the government has implemented the welfare agenda as per the commitment given by party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the time of taking oath as Chief Minister on May 30, 2019,” the release said.

The right balance that was struck between development and social welfare took the State forward, while the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme redefined the economics of inclusiveness in the State. The government had so far disbursed about ₹1.85 lakh crore under the DBT and a host of non-DBT schemes, the release added.

Reforms in the education and healthcare sectors were yielding the desired results, and the Rythu Bharosa Kendras changed the rural landscape, it claimed.

Village, ward secretariats

The release further said that the village and ward secretariats ushered in Grama Swaraj , and that the Chief Minister opened a new chapter in the empowerment of women and marginalised sections by implementing various schemes, which improved their living standards.

The release also said that the YSRCP had won all elections after coming to power as it grew from strength to strength. The manner in which the government handled the COVID-19 pandemic won acclaim, it added.

Investments

Social inclusion and women empowerment had been the other major achievements. The latest accomplishment was the investments that were garnered at the World Economic Forum (WEF)-2022 with focus on green energy, manufacturing, port-based infrastructure and skill development, among others.

Back home, the government signed MoUs with giant companies such as AMUL, Procter and Gamble, ITC, Allana Group, and Reliance for financial and logistical support to the delivery of various schemes, the press release said.

Ever since he took over, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy proved how social engineering could be a game changer and how social inclusion paved the way for a healthy society. “The Chief Minister has kept the wheels of the economy rolling without neglecting welfare activities even as the opposition parties unleashed a malicious campaign against the government,” the release said.