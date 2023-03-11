ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP threatening ZPTC and MPTC members to vote for its candidate in local body MLC polls, alleges independent

March 11, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

‘Many local body representatives of YSRCP are not happy as they were not consulted before the selection of the candidate’

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Turpu Kapu Samkshema Sangham president Pisini Chandra Mohan addressing the media conference in Srikakulam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Independent candidate of Srikakulam local body MLC election Anepu Ramakrishna and Andhra Pradesh Turpu Kapu Samkshema Sangham State president Pisini Chandramohan on Saturday alleged that YSR Congress Party was threatening its ZPTC and MPTC members of dire consequences if they failed to vote for their official candidate Narthu Ramarao. Addressing the media conference here, many local body representatives of YSRCP were not happy as they were not consulted before the selection of the candidate.

Mr. Chandramohan said that representatives of Kapu community were unhappy with YSRCP high command and planning to vote for Mr. Ramakrishna. “The election will be held in secret ballot mode. All the voters can vote without fear or favour since the election is meant for the election of right person who knows the issues of local bodies. We request all of them to vote for Mr. Ramakrishna,” said Mr. Chandramohan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US