HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP threatening ZPTC and MPTC members to vote for its candidate in local body MLC polls, alleges independent

‘Many local body representatives of YSRCP are not happy as they were not consulted before the selection of the candidate’

March 11, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Turpu Kapu Samkshema Sangham president Pisini Chandra Mohan addressing the media conference in Srikakulam on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh Turpu Kapu Samkshema Sangham president Pisini Chandra Mohan addressing the media conference in Srikakulam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Independent candidate of Srikakulam local body MLC election Anepu Ramakrishna and Andhra Pradesh Turpu Kapu Samkshema Sangham State president Pisini Chandramohan on Saturday alleged that YSR Congress Party was threatening its ZPTC and MPTC members of dire consequences if they failed to vote for their official candidate Narthu Ramarao. Addressing the media conference here, many local body representatives of YSRCP were not happy as they were not consulted before the selection of the candidate.

Mr. Chandramohan said that representatives of Kapu community were unhappy with YSRCP high command and planning to vote for Mr. Ramakrishna. “The election will be held in secret ballot mode. All the voters can vote without fear or favour since the election is meant for the election of right person who knows the issues of local bodies. We request all of them to vote for Mr. Ramakrishna,” said Mr. Chandramohan.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.