Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP threatening ZPTC and MPTC members to vote for its candidate in local body MLC polls, alleges independent

March 11, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Independent candidate of Srikakulam local body MLC election Anepu Ramakrishna and Andhra Pradesh Turpu Kapu Samkshema Sangham State president Pisini Chandramohan on Saturday alleged that YSR Congress Party was threatening its ZPTC and MPTC members of dire consequences if they failed to vote for their official candidate Narthu Ramarao. Addressing the media conference here, many local body representatives of YSRCP were not happy as they were not consulted before the selection of the candidate.

Mr. Chandramohan said that representatives of Kapu community were unhappy with YSRCP high command and planning to vote for Mr. Ramakrishna. “The election will be held in secret ballot mode. All the voters can vote without fear or favour since the election is meant for the election of right person who knows the issues of local bodies. We request all of them to vote for Mr. Ramakrishna,” said Mr. Chandramohan.