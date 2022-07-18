Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP, TDP supporting those who betrayed Andhra, says CPI(M)

Protest rally held in Anantapur

Leaders of several political parties and members of Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samithi holding a protest in Anantapur on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. Prasad

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao has criticised the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the ruling YSRCP for extending support to the BJP in the Presidential elections that were held on Monday.

Participating in a protest rally organised by the Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samithi on Monday evening, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the TDP and YSRCP had compromised the Telugu people’s self-esteem by supporting the Presidential candidate of the BJP — a party which the outfit alleged had betrayed the people of the State by neither granting it Special Category Status (SCS) nor a sizable financial package. The provisions laid down under the A.P. Reorganisation Act were also not fulfilled, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged.

“The BJP insulted President Ram Nath Kovind by not inviting him to the unveiling of the national emblem atop the new Parliament building, which speaks volumes about the ‘social justice’ that the party seeks to usher in,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged.

Former MLC M. Geyanand and Manava Hakkula Vedika leaders S.M. Basha and Chandrasekhar raised slogans against the BJP, TDP, and the YSRCP for not fighting hard to secure SCS.

“Will the two parties support the Opposition candidate for the Vice-Presidential elections going by the same yardstick of social justice?” Mr. Srinivasa Rao asked.