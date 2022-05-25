Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP suspends MLC Uday Bhaskar

Two days after being arrested for in the alleged murder his former driver V. Subramanyam in Kakinada, MLC A. Uday Bhaskar was suspended from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

A press release issued by the YSRCP on Wednesday said Mr. Bhaskar has been placed under suspension as per Chief Minister and party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s instructions.

Mr. Uday Bhaskar brought Subramanyam’s body in his vehicle to the apartment where the deceased was staying along with his family, in the early hours of May 20 and told them that he (Subramanyam) died in a road accident. On being grilled by Subramanyam’s wife and family members as to what exactly happened and due to their refusal to take possession of the body, Mr. Bhaskar left it in his vehicle and went away.

As circumstantial evidence pointed to Mr. Bhaskar’s personal involvement in the murder, he was arrested on May 23. The case was initially registered as suspicious death amidst high drama but charges were later framed under Section.302 of IPC. Mr. Bhaskar is currently on remand for 14 days.