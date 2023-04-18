ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP should apologise for blaming Naidu government for the murder of Vivekananda Reddy, says TDP

April 18, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

‘YSRCP had systematically targeted Naidu and the TDP during 2019 elections’

The Hindu Bureau

TDP Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna participating in ‘Idemi Kharma Rasthraniki’ programme at Mettapalli of Cheepurupalli mandal in Vizianagaram district. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The Telugu Desam Party’s Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna on Tuesday asked the YSRCP leaders and the State government to offer unconditional apology for blaming the then TDP government for the murder of former Kadapa MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy. As part of ‘Idemi Kharma Rasthraniki’, the TDP organised meetings in Cheepurupalli, Rajam, Vizianagaram and other places.

Speaking to the media in Cheepurupalli, Mr. Nagarjuna said that the then Opposition leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy got the political mileage over Vivekananda Reddy’s murder by blaming the then Chandrababu government.

“In the name of ‘Narasura Raktra Charitra’, YSRCP had systematically targeted Mr. Naidu and the TDP during 2019 elections. Now, it is evident that only YSRCP leaders, including Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskar Reddy, and others were involved in the murder case. YSRCP which insisted for CBI inquiry over the incident is now targeting the investigating agency for unravelling the facts in the murder,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Former municipal chairperson Prasadula Kanaka Mahalakshmi, TDP Vizianagaram city president Prasudula Lakshmi Vara Prasad, TDP’s AP Turpu Kapu State convener Kandi Murali Naidu and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US