Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP should apologise for blaming Naidu government for the murder of Vivekananda Reddy, says TDP

April 18, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Telugu Desam Party’s Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna on Tuesday asked the YSRCP leaders and the State government to offer unconditional apology for blaming the then TDP government for the murder of former Kadapa MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy. As part of ‘Idemi Kharma Rasthraniki’, the TDP organised meetings in Cheepurupalli, Rajam, Vizianagaram and other places.

Speaking to the media in Cheepurupalli, Mr. Nagarjuna said that the then Opposition leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy got the political mileage over Vivekananda Reddy’s murder by blaming the then Chandrababu government.

“In the name of ‘Narasura Raktra Charitra’, YSRCP had systematically targeted Mr. Naidu and the TDP during 2019 elections. Now, it is evident that only YSRCP leaders, including Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskar Reddy, and others were involved in the murder case. YSRCP which insisted for CBI inquiry over the incident is now targeting the investigating agency for unravelling the facts in the murder,” he added.

Former municipal chairperson Prasadula Kanaka Mahalakshmi, TDP Vizianagaram city president Prasudula Lakshmi Vara Prasad, TDP’s AP Turpu Kapu State convener Kandi Murali Naidu and others were present.