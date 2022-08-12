Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP set for a bigger win if elections are held now, says MOTN survey

Welfare schemes and Direct Benefit Transfer have put Jagan in an unassailable position, it says

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had led the YSRCP to a landslide victory in 2019 by bagging 151 out of 175 Assembly seats, is set for a bigger win if elections are to be conducted now, according to the Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey of India Today conducted on August 11.

Position of TDP, JSP

In what could be a setback for the TDP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP), the survey says that both these parties have shown declining popular appeal.

Some of the findings of the survey, which has covered 2.41 lakh respondents and included 96,676 people, are that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is the undisputed leader in Andhra Pradesh and continues to be the number one choice in the State. It has also said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is the fifth most popular Chief Minister in the country. Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik is the most popular in the country.

The survey has pointed out that there is a huge jump in the ranking for Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and that key welfare schemes in education, health, local governance and Direct Benefit Transfer have put him in an unassailable position.

The survey has used parameters such as Economy, Socio Political Affairs and Public Welfare in its exericse.