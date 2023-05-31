Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP scared of TDP’s manifesto, says Kanna Lakshminarayana

May 31, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - GUNTUR

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders are scared after seeing the first part of the manifesto release by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, according to Kanna Lakshminarayana, TDP Sattenapalli Assembly Constituency in-charge.

Addressing the media here on May 31 (Wednesday), Mr. Lakshminarayana said Mr. released the manifesto that would benefit women, youth, farmers, BCs and other sections of people.

He said the decision to modify the rules and allow aspirants having more than two children to contest the local body elections would be a great relief.

He criticised the YSRCP leaders and Ministers for “behaving in an atrocious and irresponsible manner and using abusive language” against the TDP leaders whenever the Opposition highlights the government’s failures.

He alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed in implementing prohibition as promised in the YSRCP election manifesto. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also failed to ensure Special Category Status for the State as promised. He could not complete the Polavaram irrigation project too, the TDP leader alleged.

