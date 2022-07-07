Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MPTC member accuses SI of demanding bribe to settle case

He lodges complaint with SP and ACB officials

He lodges complaint with SP and ACB officials

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPTC member M. Raju on Thursday lodged a complaint with Kurnool Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials against Tuggali sub-inspector Sameer Basha, alleging the latter of demanding money from him for settling a civil case.

Mr. Raju, in his complaint, said that a girl, Preethi had approached the SI, who is also in-charge of Maddikera police station, seeking help for her marriage with her lover Raju.

Preethi and Raju have been in a relationship for the past three years. However, Raju’s family did not agree for their marriage.

The MPTC member alleged that the SI demanded ₹50,000 for help in solemnising the marriage. The girl’s parents paid ₹20,000 to the MPTC who acted as a mediator, but did not pay the remaining amount.

The MPTC alleged that the SI began pestering him for the entire amount. The girl approached the SI on June 28 and the marriage was solemnised on July 1.

SI claims innocence

Meanwhile, the SI reportedly got a statement written by the girl and her parents that neither had they approached the SI nor paid anything for the settlement of the issue. The Police Department is probing into the case.

Contacted, the SI claimed that he had not demanded any amount from the girl or her parents. “The MPTC member is holding grudge against me. I am being targeted,” the SI said.