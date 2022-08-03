Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MPs up the ante against Centre over inflation

August 03, 2022 21:49 IST

GST is the most regressive taxation policy, says M. Bharath

The YSRCP continues to up the ante against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre in the both houses of the Parliament on Wednesday.

A day after YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy flagged concerns over rising inflation and the effect of regressive tax system on Andhra Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha, party MPs Margani Bharath, Vanga Geetha, G. Madhavi and M. Gurumoorthy lashed out at the Centre, saying that it had failed to check the spiralling prices of essential commodities.

The MPs told the media that people of this country had been facing a double whammy as the Centre failed to control neither the prices nor take any steps to provide relief in the tax system.

“The GST is the most regressive taxation policy in the world as it has broken the backbones of small and medium-scale businessmen. The steep rise in essential commodities and fuel has affected all sections of the society. We have failed to understand as to why the Centre is failing to check the the spiralling prices. Many States including Andhra Pradesh are reeling under the impact of GST as the unfair sharing of revenues has caused huge losses,” said Mr. Bharat.

The MP further said that while 30% of fuel of the country was imported, 17% of gold and jewels were being imported. The rupee is being devalued when compared to the US dollar.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi often speaks of India becoming a trillion dollar economy. But, the reality is that the coronavirus pandemic has crushed our economy. We lost ₹17 lakh crore in 2021 and this year, the projected loss has been put at ₹16 lakh crore. Unless the Centre acts now, people will be reeling under inflation until 2034. We have given several suggestions to the Centre in this regard,” he said.

The MPs also demanded that the Centre must promote renewable energy. The YSRCP MPs also urged the Centre to exempt the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) from the ambit of GST and fulfil all promises made in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.