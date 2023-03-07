Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MPs failed to raise Special Category Status issue in Parliament, alleges former Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju

March 07, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Former Union Minister for Civil Aviation P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Tuesday alleged that the YSR Congress Party MPs had failed to step up pressure on the Union government over the Special Category Status issue and other promises which were given during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in the year 2014. He campaigned for the victory of TDP graduate MLC candidate Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao in Vizianagaram.

Later addressing the media conference, Mr. Ashok said that he had quit the Union government over the SCS issue since he and TDP had given top priority to the protection of the interests of Andhra Pradesh.

TDP-Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna said that Mr. Chiranjeevi Rao was a great academician and he was very popular among the educated sections while hoping that they would vote for him in the ensuing election. He said that Mr. Chiranjeevi Rao would be able to raise the issues of the unemployed youth and the government staff who had been agitating over the Contributory Pension System and other issues. Mr. Chiranjeevi Rao hoped that the TDP would put the Old Pension System in its manifesto in the 2024 general elections.