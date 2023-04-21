Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MLAs, MLCs continue to take part in door-to-door campaign in Vizianagaram district

April 21, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

YSR Congress Party MLCs and MLAs and other leaders have been continuing door-to-door campaign under Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu programme in the Vizianagaram district, thanks to the internal assessment which is reportedly being done by the party high command to observe the performance of the legislators in taking up the public outreach programmes.

Initially, the programme was scheduled for one week and later extended to counter the allegations being made by principle opposition party TDP which renewed its ‘Idemi Kharma Rasthraniki agitation which was aimed at highlighting the ‘failures ’of ‘the YSRCP government.

In the backdrop of TDP’s victory in the graduates’ MLC election in North Andhra region consisting of 34 seats, YSRCP high command has reportedly cautioned the party leaders to work hard and reach more number of voters, particularly beneficiaries of the government schemes.

Deputy Speaker and Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu, S.Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao, Gajapathinagaram legislator Botcha Appala Narasayya, Nellimarla MLA Baddukonda Appalanaidu, Bobbili MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu and others have been conducting door-to-door programmes and distributing pamphlets to the beneficiaries. The party leaders and activists are pasting stickers urging peopleto extend their support to the government.

“Over 80% of the people are with YSRCP government with the effective implementation of welfare schemes launched to benefit each and every family in the society. Their love and affection for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is visible when we interact with them during this door-to-door campaign,” said Mr. Venkata China Appala Naidu while speaking to The Hindu.

Mr. Suresh Babu said that vote percentage for YSRCP would go up significantly as people were happy with the administration of the YSRCP government. Mr. Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao said that the people would not believe the TDP in future as the party had completely neglected the development of North Andhra region.