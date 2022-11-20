Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MLA Musthafa Shaik quits politics, his daughter to contest elections

November 20, 2022 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - GUNTUR

The MLA cited financial issues as the reason behind his decision

Sambasiva Rao M _11820

Mohammad Musthafa Shaik, MLA, Guntur East. | Photo Credit: VIJAYA KUMAR T

Announcing his retirement from politics. YSR Congress Party’s Guntur East MLA Mohammad Musthafa Shaik on Saturday said that his daughter, Noori Fathima, would contest in the ensuing general elections from the same constituency.

In a sudden development, Mr. Musthafa announced that he has decided not to contest in the direct elections and that he would take up business activity so that he could fund for his daughter’s political career on the one hand and for the development and welfare of people in his constituency on the other.

The MLA cited financial issues as the reason behind his decision and added that politics without sufficient money would lead to a financial crisis.

“While I have decided to focus on my business at present, I will support and encourage my daughter. I have no doubt about her victory in the general elections as she has already begun working for the people. Ms. Fathima is a youngster and has a long political life,” he told The Hindu.

The MLA clarified that he has brought his decision to the notice of the party senior leaders and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

