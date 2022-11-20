  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MLA Musthafa Shaik quits politics, his daughter to contest elections

The MLA cited financial issues as the reason behind his decision

November 20, 2022 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M _11820
Mohammad Musthafa Shaik, MLA, Guntur East.

Mohammad Musthafa Shaik, MLA, Guntur East. | Photo Credit: VIJAYA KUMAR T

Announcing his retirement from politics. YSR Congress Party’s Guntur East MLA Mohammad Musthafa Shaik on Saturday said that his daughter, Noori Fathima, would contest in the ensuing general elections from the same constituency.

In a sudden development, Mr. Musthafa announced that he has decided not to contest in the direct elections and that he would take up business activity so that he could fund for his daughter’s political career on the one hand and for the development and welfare of people in his constituency on the other.

The MLA cited financial issues as the reason behind his decision and added that politics without sufficient money would lead to a financial crisis.

“While I have decided to focus on my business at present, I will support and encourage my daughter. I have no doubt about her victory in the general elections as she has already begun working for the people. Ms. Fathima is a youngster and has a long political life,” he told The Hindu.

The MLA clarified that he has brought his decision to the notice of the party senior leaders and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.