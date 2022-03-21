Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MLA calls former intelligence chief a TDP agent

‘West Bengal CM has made a true revelation about TDP government’

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Ambati Rambabu on Monday accused former intelligence chief A.B. Venkateswara Rao of supporting the Opposition leaders in the Pegasus spyware issue.

Addressing the media, the MLA alleged that Mr. Venkateswara Rao was involved in irregularities while procuring security equipment when he was the intelligence chief during the TDP regime and that ‘there lies no sanctity in his words’.

He said that the IPS officer had been acting as a TDP agent, despite being a government servant. He said the latter had no right to hold a press conference against the government. “Mr. Venkateswara Rao is under suspension. The entire episode is raising doubts over the usage of spyware by the TDP leaders,” he said.

Referring to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks on TDP government purchasing the Pegasus spyware, the MLA said that they were not allegations made by the YSRCP leaders, but a ‘true revelation’ made by a Chief Minister.

He said there were allegations of phone tapping during the TDP’s tenure and the proof was being revealed at present.