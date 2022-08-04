Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP leader’s tweet against Lokesh fake, misleading, says Ayyanna Patrudu

He lodges complaint against Devendra Reddy for ‘tarnishing image’ of TDP leader

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu lodged a complaint with the police here on Thursday, demanding that action be taken against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader G. Devendra Reddy for “tarnishing the image of TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh.”

In the complaint lodged at the office of the Police Commissioner here, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu alleged that Mr. Devendra Reddy had tweeted that Mr. Lokesh abused his aunt and NTR’s daughter Umamaheswari in a land issue, which drove her to suicide.

‘No truth in allegation’

Saying that there was no truth in it, Mr. Patrudu said he had checked the land records of Telangana and found there was no extent with Survey Nos. 273, 274, 275 and 276 in Jubilee Hills, Road No. 45, as mentioned in the tweet.

“The YSRCP leader has posted false and misleading information in the social media to damage Mr. Lokesh’s reputation and hurt the sentiments of the TDP leaders and workers,” Mr. Patrudu alleged.

“The false post is being spread to mislead the people with mala fide intention and to drive a wedge between the family members,” he alleged.

Stating that Mr. Devendra Reddy was functioning as Chairman of the A.P. Forest Development Corporation and as Chief Digital Director, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Patrudu alleged that such “false news is being churned out from Plot No. 3, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, MLA Colony, Hyderabad.”

Later, Mr. Patrudu told the media that he handed over the complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, who, he said, had agreed to get an inquiry done and initiate action based on it.