Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP leaders should not interfere in affairs of Jana Sena Party, say party leaders

May 12, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

‘Pawan Kalyan is keen on alliances with like-minded parties to defeat YSRCP in 2024 general elections’

The Hindu Bureau

JSP Etcherla incharge S. Kanthisree with JSP president Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada recently. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Jana Sena Party’s Etcherla in-charge S. Kanthisree and senior leader S. Vishwaksen on Friday asked the YSRCP leaders not to interfere in the affairs of Jana Sena Party and its plans to have political alliances with like-minded parties. In a press release, Ms. Kanthisree said that JSP president Pawan Kalyan was keen on alliances to defeat the YSRCP in 2024 general elections.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy established the YSRCP by using his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s name and support of YSR’s loyalists. His party would not exist if it was established without YSR’s name. So, ruling party leaders should not make any statements on Pawan Kalyan’s statements on alliances,” said Ms .Kanthisree who met Mr. Pawan a few days ago in Vijayawada. Mr. Viswaksen said Mr. Pawan’s determination to consolidate the opposition’s vote bank had sent shockwaves to the ruling party leaders.

