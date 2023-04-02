HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP leaders leave for Vijayawada for crucial review meeting on April 3

The meeting called by party president and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy assumes significance in the backdrop of early poll talk in the State

April 02, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM / PARVATIPURAM

K Srinivasa Rao
S. Kota legislator K. Srinivasa Rao addressing a public meeting at Vallampudi village in Vizianagaram district on Sunday.

In the backdrop of early poll talk and review of the performance of each and every legislator at the YSR Congress Party’s crucial meeting convened by party president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tadepalli on April 3 (Monday), all the public representatives left for Vijayawada on April 2 (Sunday) after attending the Aasara public meetings at various places in Vizianagaram and Parvatipuram-Manyam districts.

While Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) P. Rajanna Dora represents Saluru constituency in Parvatipuram-Manyam district, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana represents Cheepurupalli constituency in Viziangaram district.

While participating in the Aasara public meeting at Vallampudi village of Vepada mandal, S. Kota legislator K. Srinivasa Rao and Vizianagaram ZP chairperson M. Srinivasa Rao exuded confidence that people would continue to sail with the YSRCP.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was continuing the welfare activities in spite of financial constraints.

