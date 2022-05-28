Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP leaders, cadre prepare for meetings in Kurnool, Anantapur today

Buses, other vehicles arranged for bringing people to the venues

Large-scale transporting of people from various places in Kurnool and Anantapur districts has been planned and hundreds of buses and autorickshaws deployed to bring people from every Assembly constituency, and a gathering of about 50,000 people is expected at the Krunool ‘C’ Camp venue, and 45,000 at Government Junior College Grounds in Anantapur for the “Samajika Nyaya Bheri” public meetings.

At Kurnool C Camp meeting venue, Mayor B.Y. Ramaiah, Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan, Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhula Reddy reviewed the security arrangements along with Superintendent of Police Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy. The organisers expect about 50,000 people to arrive from various Assembly constituencies.

Anantapur district in-charge minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy along with YSRCP district president Kapu Ramachandra Reddy and Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy inspected the venue and reviewed the arrangements for the 17 Ministers, who will be travelling in the bus and other VIPs expected to arrive on Sunday afternoon. While 700 autorickshaws have been readied in Anantapur town and surrounding areas, about 20 buses each have been allocated for each of the seven Assembly constituencies to transport party supporters.

Traffic diversions, parking

Traffic diversions had been announced in Kurnool and Anantapur to facilitate easy movement of vehicles, and buses and autos have been asked to park in designated grounds at Arts College, Rudrampeta, free spaces along NH-44 in and around the city to reduce traffic snarls. Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli along with other police officers inspected the security arrangements at the venue on Saturday.

Some of the Ministers coming in bus yatra would stay back overnight in Anantapur to hold departmental reviews in Anantapur on Monday.