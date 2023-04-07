ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP leader Shankar Reddy murdered in Kamalapuram

April 07, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - KADAPA

Police suspect honour killing, as the victim’s son recently eloped with the daughter of a rival family

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Shankar Reddy (54), a leader of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), was murdered allegedly by his rivals in the Kamalapuram constituency of Kadapa district on April 7 (Friday).

Shankar Reddy is known to be a close follower of MLA P. Ravindranath Reddy, the maternal uncle of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

When he was proceeding towards his field near Moolagadda, unidentified assailants pounced upon him and bludgeoned him to death, reportedly with sticks and boulders, o Kamalapuram Circle Inspector Sathya Babu said.

The murder is believed to be a fallout of the recent wedding of Shankar Reddy’s son, who had eloped with the daughter of their family rival, also belonging to the same community. The running feud between the families is cited to be the reason behind the murder.

The police are investigating the case in the “honour killing angle.”

Mr. Ravindranath Reddy, who visited the crime scene, expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members, and also called the incident unfortunate.

