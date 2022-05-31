Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP is no longer a force to reckon with, says Naidu

‘The State will witness a one-sided election as and when it is held’

‘The State will witness a one-sided election as and when it is held’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu says the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is no longer a force to reckon due to the “atrocious rule of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the last three years.”

In a teleconference with the party leaders on Tuesday, Mr. Naidu said he had never seen a government that faced severe public resentment in just three years.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s “inefficient and anarchic rule” had made the YSRCP unpopular, he added.

“The YSRCP’s days are over. The State will witness a one-sided election as and when it is held as people are angry against the ruling dispensation,” Mr. Naidu said.

Terming the party’s two-day political conclave, Mahanadu, held recently a “grand success,” Mr. Naidu said the TDP activists were determined to fight against “three years of suppression.”

“The roaring success of Mahanadu is an indication of rising discontent among the people with the YSRCP’s mindless policies,” he said.

People had come from long distances to the Mahanadu venue overcoming the hurdles created by the government, which indicated that a “political change” was in the offing, Mr. Naidu observed.

The TDP president asked the party leaders and activists to continue the ‘Badude Badudu’ programme against the “heavy dose of taxes” in the State.

“Speed up the membership drive. Groupism will not be tolerated at any level. Leaders and activists at the village level should be vigilant against deletion of names from the voters’ lists,” Mr. Naidu said.