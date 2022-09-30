Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP has put development of Vizag on the back burner, alleges BJP

Rampant land encroachments and destruction of Rushikonda, a noted tourist destination, prove it, says Narasimha Rao

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju is seen. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The YSRCP government is diverting people’s attention and not focussing on the development of the State, BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has alleged.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Narasimha Rao found fault with Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana’s statement that development in Visakhapatnam was being obstructed.

Questioning the Minister as to what development the State government had done in the last three years, Mr. Narasimha Rao said, “Right from the Smart City works to starting new educational institutions, the development that is seen today in Visakhapatnam has been made possible either with the Central government’s support or with the funds it provided.”

“Vizag has the potential to become a world-class city. But the YSRCP leaders, instead of focussing on its development, are involved in land encroachments. Rushikonda has always been a tourist spot, but the YSRCP has destroyed it. The government is building some structure there on which there is no clarity,” he said.

Metro Rail

The State government also failed to submit the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Vizag Metro Rail project despite being sought by the Centre, he said.

“More than 45,000 people of the city are facing trouble with their lands falling under the 22A category. Instead of resolving the issue, the government is helping the politicians acquire such lands at Daspalla Hills,” Mr. Narasimha Rao alleged, and demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conduct review meeting on the issue and resolve it at the earliest.

Mr Narasimha Rao also demanded that the State government constitute a committee to inquire into the loan apps cases, and initiate stringent action against those involved. A number of people were falling a prey to the loan apps, but the State government appeared to be not taking it seriously, the BJP leader said.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that the BJP’s street corner meetings were evoking good response, and that 4,500 meetings had already been organised across the State.

Former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju was present.